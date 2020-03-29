'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Sound off After Kurt Sutter Reveals Meaning Behind the Homeless Woman

Kutter Sutter recently stirred up the Sons of Anarchy fandom when he revealed the meaning behind the show's ominess homeless character. Throughout the FX drama's seven seasons, a homeless woman played by Olivia Burnette would often appear. She would mainly appear to Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) and only offered one line when asked who she was in the series finale: "It's time."

Throughout the years, the SOA faithful have come up with several theories as to who the woman really was. Theories included a guardian angel, Jesus Christ, the angel of death, a simple "watcher" figure meant to note when a game-changing event was taking place or a mother who lost her child when Jax's father, JT, crashed his motorcycle — causing a pileup — as he died. Sutter finally settled the debate, offering an abstract answer to the question.

"She's the magic that anarchy summons and the mortality it extinguishes," Sutter wrote. "She's the bringer of eternal light and the harbinger of all things dark. She's the ying, the yang and the yong. She's the alpha and the omerta. She's the first breath of life and the final gasp into death. She's the mother, the father and the holy goat. She is everything you need and nothing you want. She is the chicken and the squirrel and all their broken eggs and rotting acorns. She is the binge, the purge, the hunger and the shame. She is you, me and your uncle Murray."

It was a peculiar answer, but many fans absolutely loved it. While some were wanting a more concrete answer, some on Facebook were just thrilled to get an answer from Sutter. Scroll through to see the reactions to Sutter's reveal.