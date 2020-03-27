'The View': Meghan McCain's Comments on Coronavirus Raise Eyebrows Online Amid Pandemic

Meghan McCain's reaction to lawmakers after passing a massive $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The co-host of The View weighed in on the show Thursday morning, where she made it clear how unimpressed with the government's leadership amid the global pandemic.

"It's just embarrassing at this point," McCain said, referring to a group of Senators in a photograph together passing the bill late Wednesday night. "You have to lead by example. Quite frankly, shame on these people! I saw a picture of senators on the floor of Congress last night all grouped together. It's confusing for a lot of us who are quarantining, are being socially responsible, and are also using our platforms to tell people to socially quarantine when you see our leaders blatantly ignoring this."

"If you have the responsibility of being someone who is elected to Congress and you are not abiding by that, how do you expect the American public to follow suit," she added.

