'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Sound off on Season Ending Early Over Coronavirus Shutdown

It's been announced that Grey's Anatomy will end its current season early — and shut down production until further notice — due to the coronvirus, and fans are now sounding off about the news. The news was announced by The Wrap, who revealed that Season 16 will end with the episode "Put on a Happy Face," which is scheduled to air on Thursday, April 9.

The news comes just two weeks after showrunner Krista Vernoff and executive producers Debbie Allen and James D. Parriott sent a letter to the cast and crew, letting them know that the show would be halting production. "To Our Incredible Cast and Crew," the letter began. "Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey's Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves."

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti's suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50," the letter continued, referencing Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s directive that events necessitating more than 50 people being together in a small space be postponed.

"Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently," the letter concluded. "Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed."

