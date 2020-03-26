'The Daily Show' Interview With Dr. Anthony Fauci: How to Watch, What Time, What Channel

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be the guest on Thursday night's installment of The Daily Show. The long-running director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as well as a member of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force, did a total of four interviews on Thursday. According to Variety, all of which were chosen due to both their social and digital reach.

To catch Dr. Fauci's interview live, The Daily Show airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. For the cord-cutters out there, there are a number of streaming services to fill the void. Sling, Youtube TV and Hulu+ Live TV all offer options to watch shows live, and if you're not a subscriber, several of them offer up free trials. If you're unable to catch it live, it's available to stream the next day on Hulu, as well as Comedy Central's on-demand app, though you'll need a cable subscription for the latter.

In recent weeks, as concerns about coronavirus have led to 22 states enacting some form of stay at home order, more and more people have increasingly looked to Dr. Fauci for his medical expertise and his assertion of facts, sometimes refuting the president directly. He's become so sought after that his absences gain immediate attention and has led to some to call for "doctors only" coronavirus briefings.

On Wednesday, Dr. Fauci warned that coronavirus might not be a one-time event.

"Would this possibly become a seasonal cycle thing? I've always indicated to you that I think it very well might," he said at Wednesday's briefing. "And the reason I say that, what we're starting to see now in the southern hemisphere in southern Africa, in the southern hemisphere countries, we're having cases that are appearing as they go enter their winter season."

Despite his obvious concerns over what the president has said at the briefings, as noted by his facepalm seen 'round the world, he spoke to Science recently about his role as part of the task force.

"I can't jump in front of the microphone and push him down," Fauci said, describing his situation to be more like, "OK, he said it. Let's try and get it corrected for the next time."

