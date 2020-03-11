Heidi Klum Reportedly Falls Ill, Leaves 'America's Got Talent' Taping

All of the talk across the country and the world, for that matter, has been centered on the coronavirus and its continued growth in those infected. The spread and fear of further exposure has led to many events, like Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade and many festivals including Coachella, having to be cancelled or moved.

America's Got Talent had quite the day as Howie Mandel showed up to work wearing a hazmat suit in the wake of the coronavirus scare. As for new judge Heidi Klum, she ended up needing to leave after becoming ill. This reportedly has nothing to do with the coronavirus, but TMZ shares it was said to be food poisoning, though they've come to learn that wasn't the case.

She just wasn't feeling well. Anytime someone comes up with sick with all that's going on, a lot more attention is paid to it. In this case, it sounds like Klum just wasn't feeling it.

The report noted "it has nothing to do with the coronavirus."

The NBC reality show did continue to film in front of a studio audience, which is something shows like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will not be doing in the coming weeks for fear of exposure.

As for Klum, she will be joining the show along with Sofia Vergara for Season 15. They will be taking the place of Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union following their controversial exits from the show after complaints of a toxic work environment and racist remarks.

Klum, though, is eager to get back.

"I'm so excited to be back at AGT with Simon, Howie and Terry," Klum said in a statement. "The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake."

She noted that Vergara's "infectious energy and sharp wit" will be a perfect blend with the panel of judges that also include Mandel and Simon Cowell.

Klum previously served as a judge from Season 8 to Season 13. At the time of her departure, she called it an "incredible" experience.

The series' 15th season hasn't been given an exact return date. It is expected that the show will be back sometime in the summer. America's Got Talent first premiered in 2006. Over its run, the series has seen 11 different judges.