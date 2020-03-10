The halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are getting a little fuller. On Monday, it was confirmed that Grey's Anatomy is adding Anthony Hill (Watchmen) and Sherri Saum (Locke & Key) to the cast of the ABC medical drama. According to Deadline, they will be introduced in "Love of My Life," which is set to air on Thursday, March 26.

At this time, few details regarding their roles have been made available, though they will reportedly portray people from Teddy (Kim Raver) and Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) pasts, whom they run into at the LA Surgical Innovation Conference.

Hill will take on the role of Winston, "a past resident at Tufts who Maggie used to work with," while Saum will portray "an old friend of Teddy's."

They will be joining an existing cast that, along with Raver and McCreary, includes Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Raver as Teddy Altman, Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca, Greg Germann as Tom Koracick, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln, and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.

The casting news comes less than a week after Grey's aired its farewell episode for Justin Chambers' Dr. Alex Karev. Chambers, who had starred on the drama since its series premiere back in 2005, had announced in January that he had made the decision to part ways with the series.

"There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years," Chambers announced at the time. "For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

"As I move on from Grey's Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride," he added.

Chambers' final episode, "Leave a Light On," aired on Thursday, March 5 and drew mixed reactions from fans.

New episodes of Grey's Anatomy air Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.