'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Love Host Pat Sajak's Praise for Vanna White During Hosting Stint

Pat Sajak showered his Wheel of Fortune co-star Vanna White with praise on Sunday, and fans are loving it. Sajak and White have been the face of the game show for decades now, but this year they proved they could still have firsts in their careers when they switched roles. Sajak was "proud" of the job White did.

This weekend, CBS Sunday Morning did a profile of White and her illustrious career. Host Mo Rocca spoke to the people who know 63-year-old White the best, including 73-year-old Sajak. Sajak praised White for the weeks she took over hosting for him back in November and December, saying that he and the audience were "rooting" for her.

"The fact that she did it speaks volumes about her. It would have been very easy for her to say, 'I'm sorry, this is not what I do,'" Sajak said. "But the audience was rooting for her and almost proud to see her up there."

White hosted the show back in the fall and winter while Sajak was out of work for surgery. While she has been the letter-turner on the show for almost 40 years, she has never stood in Sajak's place. She told Rocca that doing again was not at "the top of my list."

"I loved being there, I loved doing it, but I was so nervous," White explained. "Maybe if I did it a few more times I would feel better about it but I'm my worst critic."

Fans loved seeing White try something new at the time, and they loved hearing Sajak praise her for it now. Here's what Wheel of Fortune viewers are saying about Sajak's praise for White.