'Jeopardy' and 'Wheel of Fortune' Delayed by Hours Due to Democratic Debate

It's been announced that Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune will be delayed by several hours in some TV markets on Friday night due to the Democratic debate. ABC7 out of the Bay Area recently shared the news with its followers.

"PROGRAMMING NOTE: Due to [ABC's] coverage of the Democratic debate, tonight's episodes of [Jeopardy!] and [Wheel of Fortune] will air starting at 9 p.m.," they announced. At this time, it is unclear just how many viewing areas this may impact.

Both iconic shows have been in the news quite a bit lately, with Wheel of Fortune making headlines due to host Pat Sajak having to take a brief leave of absence due to having emergency surgery that he subsequently had to recover from.

In his place, hostess Vanna White filled on hosting duties, while Sajak's daughter Maggie filled in as White's temporary replacement, manning the puzzle board.

Over on Jeopardy!, the show has been going strong in the wake of host Alex Trebek's tragic cancer diagnosis. Trebek first shared the unfortunate news of his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, at the time vowing that he would not be leaving the show for the time being.

"Hi everyone, I have some news to share with all of you and it's in keeping with my longtime policy of being open and transparent with our Jeopardy! fan base. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information," Trebek's statement began.

"Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer," he continued. "Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

"Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we'll win. We'll get it done," his statement concluded. "Thank you."

Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune air weeknights ahead of the nation's primetime schedule. Check your local listings.