'Wheel of Fortune' Hostess Vanna White's Photo With WWII Veteran Lights up Social Media

Wheel of Fortune hostess Vanna White recently shared a photo that she took with a WWII Veteran, and her post has lit up her social media followers. In the photo, the ex-soldier is sporting a black shirt that reads, "This 95 1/2 yr. old WWII veteran would love a picture with Vanna."

Alongside with the photo, White wrote, "I couldn’t resist taking a photo with this lovely veteran that was in our audience today! Thank you to all of our current and past military personnel for your service."

Many of her followers have since taken to commenting on the post, with one writing," You made his day! Congratulations from the Palmetto State!"

Scroll down to see more reactions to White's adorable post!