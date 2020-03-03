'The Good Doctor': How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Good Doctor returns to ABC on Monday with another episode that promises to leave fans reaching for tissue boxes. The series, starring Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, airs at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The March 2 episode is titled "Fixation."

In "Fixation," a patient with a strange and undiagnosed illness that has confounded doctors for years inspires Shaun and the other doctors at St. Bonventure Hospital to take big risks. Meanwhile, Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas) and Dr. Neil Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez) have to figure out how to work together despite their feelings for one another, both as colleagues and friends.

The Good Doctor will be available to watch live on Internet TV platforms that include ABC, like Hulu Plus Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo, Sling and AT&T NOW. Many of these services also offer free trials for up to a week, so you can check out this week's Good Doctor before your account is charged.

This week's episode comes after a tense final moment in last week's episode, "Autopsy." At the end, Shaun decided it was finally time to tell Lea (Paige Spara) that he really loves her. While Lea said she loves him too, she insisted a relationship would not work because of her faults. But Shaun bluntly asked Lea if it was really because he has autism. Lea began crying and left their apartment without answering.

"That last moment, that's so lovely [because] there isn't anything to say," Highmore, who directed the episode, told Entertainment Weekly. "It's so heartbreaking because it's this horrible truth and what I think that Paige [Spara] did such a wonderful job at in playing that moment is that we feel for Lea just as much as we feel for Shaun."

"I think Lea realizes just how there's almost a sense of self-hatred there like, 'I know that I shouldn't be feeling this, and this is a horrible thing to admit, but if I'm completely honest with myself maybe it is partly because of that,'" Highmore said. "That seems to make that moment so powerful because it's this genuine, horrible thing that she has to admit."

The Good Doctor fans do not have to worry about the Season 3 finale being a series finale, because ABC already renewed the show for another year.

"The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity," ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said in a statement on Feb. 10. "David Shore's thoughtful storytelling, combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore's nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy, are what have made this series as breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I'm excited to see where they take us next."

"We are incredibly thankful to ABC for all their continued support and to David Shore for bringing The Good Doctor to television at the exact right moment; the show's complicated, surprising and emotional journey is the perfect prescription for right now," Jason Clodfelter, co-president of series producer Sony Pictures TV, added.

