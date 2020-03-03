New 'Rick and Morty' Video Has Fans Begging for New Episodes

The latest Rick and Morty teaser has fans dying for a new episode. Last week, the official Rick and Morty Twitter account posted a bizarre video of the titular characters in a different art-style. Fans did not take much time to appreciate the clip, instead demanding the next installment.

Rick and Morty Season 4 premiered back in November, after more than two years of waiting. For the first time in its history, it took a midseason hiatus, airing five episodes last year and promising five more to come.

The last new episode fans got came in December, featuring an insane take on the time travel premise that nearly destroyed the universe. After that, Adult Swim promised the other half of the season would air "in 2020," with no exact date identified.

Many fans hoped Rick and Morty would return in the spring along with many other broadcast shows, but so far they have been disappointed. There has not even been a whisper of news on the new episodes, which makes fans even more nervous. In the past, the network has let updates trickle out, from teaser images to trailers to episode titles to release dates and then, finally, the episode itself.

There is some hope that the show will surprise us. Back in 2017, Rick and Morty premiered Season 3, Episode 1 unannounced on April Fool's Day. However, since then it has become even more popular than ever, and may be too valuable for stunts like that.

What we do know is that production on Rick and Morty is running more smoothly than ever. According to a report by Digital Spy, the writers have already moved on to Season 5, thanks to the freedom allowed to them by the show's massive 70-episode renewal.

"It's safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest and last time that it's ever so long that it's ridiculous," said co-creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. "We're literally writing season five while finishing season four just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule."

Still, all this uncertainty is driving fans up the wall. Here's what they have been saying to the official Rick and Morty account on Twitter.