'Shameless' Alum Emmy Rossum's 'Angelyne' Transformation Gets Busty in Latest Set Photos

Emmy Rossum has undergone some changes for her latest project, and there are a whole new batch of set photos to prove it. The Shameless alum is currently filming a four-part miniseries, Angelyne and had already been spotted wearing some massive prosthetic cleavage, and was just spotted again alongside co-star Martin Freeman. As The Daily Mail noted, Freeman plays the owner of a print company who helped the billboard queen thrive in the 1980s.

The miniseries will be exclusive to Peacock, NBCUniversal's upcoming streaming service, and based on a 2017 article in The Hollywood Reporter by Gary Baum. Rossum will executive produce the project alongside her husband/Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, as well as Angelyne herself. End of the F***ing world director Lucy Tcherniak is helming the project.

Angelyne, who's real name is Renee Goldberg, rose to prominence in the Reagan-era by appearing on a number of billboards in the Los-Angeles area, and completed the look by driving around town in a pink corvette. Her rise to notoriety marks one of the first instances of someone being famous simply for their public-facing persona.

Rossum first teased her transformation back in January after she posted a simple Polaroid of her in a blonde wig. She also told THR that "I have always been fascinated by the enigma that is Angelyne," which drew her to the project in the first place.

Angelyne also marks the first for Rossum since she exited Showtime's long-running Shameless back in Season 9. Showtime recently announced that the show would be concluding with its upcoming Season 11, a fact that Rossum herself learned about on Twitter.

It's unclear if Rossum's Fiona Gallagher will make an appearance in the show's final season, which is set to premiere this summer. While Fiona wasn't killed off, Showtime co-president of entertainment Gary Levine told Deadline in January that it was "too early to say."

"She would be welcomed with open arms but Emmy doesn't owe us anything. She did great for the show as the show did great for her, and it was a very amicable parting. So if she surprises us, it would be lovely."

Freeman, meanwhile, will be starring in the upcoming FX sitcom Breeders, as well as lending his voice to a darker re-imagining of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Of course, he'll also be suiting up once again as K. Everett Ross in Marvel's upcoming Black Panther II, which is due in theaters in 2022.