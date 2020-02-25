Emmy Rossum's Complete Transformation in Blonde Wig, Fake Cleavage on 'Angelyne' Set Has Fans Stunned

By Stephen Andrew

Emmy Rossum has undergone a complete transformation for her new series Angelyne, with some recent on-set photos revealing the actress donning a blonde wig and some fake cleavage for the role. The show is about the enigmatic Hollywood model, and pop-culture figure, Angelyne. The series is based on a Hollywood Reporter feature about her, written by senior writer Gary Baum. Angelyne is set to air on Peacock, NBC's forthcoming new streaming service.

Angelyne has quite a unique look, and seeing Rossum mimic it for the upcoming series has fans fascinated.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the look, as well as catch a glimpse of the former Shameless star and the real Angelyne posing together.

