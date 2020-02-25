Emmy Rossum's Complete Transformation in Blonde Wig, Fake Cleavage on 'Angelyne' Set Has Fans Stunned

Emmy Rossum has undergone a complete transformation for her new series Angelyne, with some recent on-set photos revealing the actress donning a blonde wig and some fake cleavage for the role. The show is about the enigmatic Hollywood model, and pop-culture figure, Angelyne. The series is based on a Hollywood Reporter feature about her, written by senior writer Gary Baum. Angelyne is set to air on Peacock, NBC's forthcoming new streaming service.

literally cannot believe this is emmy rossum pic.twitter.com/4G1F4NgixX — jihane (@successiontheme) February 21, 2020

Angelyne has quite a unique look, and seeing Rossum mimic it for the upcoming series has fans fascinated.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the look, as well as catch a glimpse of the former Shameless star and the real Angelyne posing together.