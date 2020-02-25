'Shameless' Alum Emmy Rossum Unrecognizable in Blonde Wig, Fake Cleavage on 'Angelyne' Set

Shameless alum Emmy Rossum is pulling out all of the stops for her role as Angelyne in the upcoming look into the life of the Hollywood "billboard queen." As the Daily Mail noted, Rossum was spotted filming Peacock's limited four-part miniseries about Angelyne on Monday in Los Angeles. And it's safe to say that Rossum looks completely unrecognizable as the pop culture icon.

Rossum, dressed up in a blonde wig, a pink crop top with a matching skirt, and fake cleavage, could be seen posing on a pink corvette whilst on the set of the miniseries. The shots are reminiscent of a photoshoot that Angelyne, whose real name is Ronia Goldberg, engaged in back in 1983, as the Daily Mail went on to note.

It was originally announced back in November 2017 that Rossum would star as the billboard queen for an upcoming look into her life. At the time, The Hollywood Reporter noted that the Shameless alum would both star in and produce the project. Her husband, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, is also producing the miniseries.

literally cannot believe this is emmy rossum pic.twitter.com/4G1F4NgixX — jihane (@successiontheme) February 21, 2020

The miniseries comes after Angelyne's life story was reported on by THR's Gary Baum in August 2017. Baum is also set to serve as a consultant on the Peacock project. Following the news about her own involvement in the project, Rossum released a statement in which she expressed her excitement over bringing Angelyne's life to the small screen.

"I have always been fascinated by the enigma that is Angelyne," Rossum said in a statement, per THR. “At a young age, I can vividly remember staring up at her on a billboard above me and wondering, ‘Who is that woman?’ Gary Baum's investigative journalism has finally unearthed the true, complex identity of the infamous woman who has fascinated Los Angeles for over 30 years. From the moment I read Gary's recent piece, I knew I had to tell this story. It's a poignant and bizarre tale about the hunger for fame, the sexualization of women and the erasing of past traumas.”

“Vivid storytelling about compelling Hollywood figures is at the heart of The Hollywood Reporter’s editorial mission," Matthew Belloni, the editorial director of THR also said in a statement about the project. "We’re excited to begin adapting our unique pieces of journalism for film, television and digital platforms.”

According to the Daily Mail, the series will premiere on the streaming service after it launches on April 15 on Comcast/Xfinity. It will premiere on July 15 to the general public.