'Criminal Minds' Series Finale: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Criminal Minds is set to come to an end on Feb. 19. The longtime CBS series will air two final, back-to-back episodes on Wednesday to close things out, and fans are definitely going to want to know how to tune in to all of the action.

Criminal Minds' finale will begin on CBS at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Feb. 19. If you're not able to watch the series via the traditional manner (via an antenna), you can turn to a number of streaming services in order to watch the series' final episodes live. Services such as Youtube TV, Sling, or Hulu+ Live TV all offer options to watch live TV and many of those even offer free trials if you're a new user.

You can also catch Criminal Minds via CBS All Access, a service that offers a one-week free trial for new users.

To catch the killer of your career, you have to revisit your roots. Join us tonight at 9/8c for one last wheels up on the exhilarating series finale of #CriminalMinds. Stream it live on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. https://t.co/ujFLYr4pBg pic.twitter.com/3B1i08O369 — Criminal Minds (@CrimMinds_CBS) February 19, 2020

Prior to Criminal Minds' Season 15 premiere in January, showrunner Erica Messer spoke to TV Line about what fans can expect to see in the show's finale. Messer was asked whether everyone's favorite characters will be considering a future outside of the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (or the BAU) and she replied that they would indeed.

"Everyone is definitely reflective because that’s what we’ve all been doing behind the scenes," she explained. "It’s so unusual to work at one place for 15 years — it makes you wonder what you’ve missed. "What else is out there?" and how your skill set can help, even if you don’t report to the same office every day."

"They're in other places. Our finale ends up being such a freight train that it was hard to stop and have an emotional beat with a character coming back, but we were able to bring them back in other ways that will make sense once you see the finale," Messer continued, previewing what fans might get to see in the Criminal Minds series finale. "We have this amazing flashback to what I want to say is the season finale of Season 1, and it just makes me smile every time I see it, because not a single one of the team members is there anymore, except for Reid. It’s a nod to everybody who’s been watching all of these years."