Oscars 2020: Kim Kardashian Spotted Talking With Caitlyn Jenner at After Party

It looks like all is well between Kim Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner. The two were seen chatting amicably at an Oscars 2020 after-party on Sunday night. The two even posed for pictures together at the party, along with Jenner's friend Sophia Hutchins.

Kardashian and Jenner were all smiles as they reunited at the Vanity Fair after-party for the Oscars this year. They were photographed chatting, and Kardashian was all smiles as she spoke to her former step-father. Afterwards, they posed for a picture as well, pulling Jenner's friend Hutchins into the frame.

According to a report by PEOPLE, there was no obvious tension in Kardashian and Jenner's meeting. The two have butted heads from time to time, and Jenner has recently admitted that she feels alienated by her family.

The outrage was so strong that Kardashian took to Twitter to defend herself — a measure the reality star often avoids these days.Fans are often split over who to sympathize with in these familial disputes, but in December many criticized Kardashian. At the time, Jenner competed on the British reality TV series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. When contestants were eliminated, they were typically filmed reuniting with their families on set, but Jenner was only greeted by Hutchins, not the Kar-Jenner family.

"NO ONE from I'm A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners," she wrote.

Of course, fans fired back that if Kardashian had been keeping up with Jenner's exploits, she might have seen the moment coming, although I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here does not air in the U.S. Jenner's son Brandon Jenner echoed Kardashian's sentiments in an Instagram Live session, even implying that the show had left them out on purpose.

"Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up," he said. "I think it might have been a 'storyline' the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That's how that kind of TV works."

While she looked glum leaving the set, Jenner later clarified that she did not expect the Kardashians and Jenners to meet her when she was eliminated. In an interview with The Daily Mail, she said that they were simply too famous for the appearance.

"My family are very well-known. I never asked any of them to come down or expected them to — they all have businesses and families," she said.

Jenner added that she was "disappointed" to see how much criticism the family took for the perceived snub, saying: "After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize."