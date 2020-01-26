Sophia Hutchins Opens up About Caitlyn Jenner's Wedding Plans for the Future

Caitlyn Jenner has no plans on getting married, according to her close friend, Sophia Hutchins. The 23-year-old, who lives with Jenner, said the former Olympian is "done" with marriage and is not even dating. Jenner, 70, has been married and divorced three times, and has six children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Hutchins (@hutchins_sophia) on Dec 8, 2019 at 7:25pm PST

"Caitlyn will never, ever, ever [get married again]," Hutchins told InTouch Weekly. "Caitlyn is 70 and has been divorced three times and has 10 kids! She's done."

"Caitlyn definitely doesn't date," Hutchins continued. "Caitlyn definitely has tried to set me up with people, but Caitlyn has terrible taste. Our taste is so different and I don't even know if Caitlyn could set [me up]. Caitlyn's just weird about dating... We don't set each other up!"

Hutchins is single, and has previously shut down rumors she is romantically involved with Jenner. In December, she did a rare interview with The New York Times and said they were "never romantically involved" and there were only rumors because they never talked about it.

"I don't feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to," she told the Times, and explained how she became Jenner's manager.

"I saw nobody was managing her, and there were all these people taking massive advantage," Hutchins said. "And I was saying, 'Caitlyn, if I don't step in here and start managing you, you're going to go broke.'"

In that same Times interview, Hutchins said she was dating someone, but she told InTouch Weekly she is single now.

"I did an article on the front page of the style section and I told them that I was dating someone," Hutchins explained. "At the time I was dating him. Since then, I'm still dating around, but it's not a focus. It's not a huge focus. I’m too busy. I can't deal with that s— right now."

Hutchins said her new issue is trying to find someone who is fine with dating someone in the spotlight. She revealed she cannot date men her own age because they are "too immature."

"You have to find people that want to be around for the right reasons, and I think that in addition to that, someone that's like," she said. "I can't date guys my age. They're too immature. So someone that's older."

Hutchins is also trying forge her own path as an entrepreneur. She is working on a sunscreen line called LumaSol, which launches in April.

"Over the last few years, Sophia has been my best friend, family and confidant," Jenner said in a statement to the Times. "She is one of the top minds in her field. Her value in my life is undeniable. The sky is the limit with her entrepreneurial spirit."

Photo credit: David Livingston/Getty Images