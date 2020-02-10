Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish's Face Grabbed All the Attention for Some Fans

A momentary cutaway at the Oscars on Sunday night showed Billie Eilish with a puzzled expression, and it has completely stolen the show. For all the discussion about the winners, the snubs and the celebrity fashion at the Oscars 2020, Eilish's face seems to be the main story. People online are still testing the applications of this new meme.

Eilish was seated up front at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday night, but she may not have expected the cameras to focus in on her. Whether she kenw it or not, they caught her expression just as presenters Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph sang a duet of "Lady in Red" by Chris De Burgh.

Wiig and Rudolph introduced the categories of production design and costume design at Oscars on Sunday, but they took a few minutes on stage for some dry, dead-pan comedy. They joked that there were a lot of directors in the audience, so they wanted to showcase the range of their acting skills, from fake anger to crying on cue, and even singing.

Billie Eilish reacts to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig's impromptu musical medley #Oscars pic.twitter.com/5qe8MGMGcA — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 10, 2020

Without a hint of shame, Wiig and Rudolph sang a medley of songs a capella, with a few half-hearted dance moves. The audience laughed at the prolonged bit, and it may have even worked — director Martin Scorsese was rocking in his seat as he cackled, so Wiig and Rudolph clearly left an impression on him.

Not so for Eilish. The teenage pop star wrinkled her nose in a look of uncomfortable confusion just as the cameras panned over to her. viewers everywhere agreed this teenage expression summed it all up, and they got to work immortalizing it on social media.

Here is a sampling of what people are saying about Eilish's viral Oscars moment.