Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish's Face During Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph Bit Is Priceless Viewing

Billie Eilish showed her age at the 2020 Oscars when she appeared to disapprove of Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph's singing before they presented the Best Costume Design Oscar. The two Saturday Night Live alumni sang a collection of popular songs the teenager had likely not heard before, and her face during their performance was priceless. Eilish was not nominated for an Oscar, but is there to sing during the in memoriam segment.

Eilish, 18, is best known for her hit singles "Bad Guy," "When The Party's Over," "Bury a Friend," "Wish You Were Gay," "Everything I Wanted" and "Xanny." She had a remarkably successful night at the Grammys last month, becoming the youngest winner and first woman to win Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year in the same year. She also won Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Bad Guy."

Eilish already had social media buzzing before the Oscars. On the red carpet, she showed off dramatic black nails on the red carpet. She wore a completely unique Chanel look, and kept her bright green hair highlights.

The singer's presence at the Oscars did have some mystery to it. Since she did not sing any of the nominated songs, some wondered if she might be debuting her James Bond theme for No Time To Die. However, before the show started, Eilish confirmed she was singing during the in memoriam segment.

"Honored to be performing during the in memoriam segment for the Oscars tonight, covering a song I've always loved," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Last month, Eilish confirmed she will perform the song for No Time To Die. She is the youngest artist to receive the honor. She wrote the song with her brother and creative collaborator, Finneas O'Connell.

