Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish's Dramatic Black Nails Capture Social Media's Attention

Billie Eilish is never one to shy away from making a statement when it comes to fashion. It was no different on the Oscars red carpet as she strutted out with quite the look. The headliner of her outfit were her long black nails.

She was wearing Chanel, but it was the nails that caught the attention of social media.

"Billie Eilish lowkey looks like Edward Scissorhands with those nails #Oscars2020," one user wrote on Twitter.

Can we give @billieeilish the Oscar for best nails?💅 She is looking amazing on the #Oscars red carpet! pic.twitter.com/wMhiLLe5xX — RADIO DISNEY (@radiodisney) February 10, 2020

Another user put on Twitter, "Am I the only one wondering how #billieeilish goes to the bathroom with those nails? #Oscarsredcarpet #oscars."

"I just wanna see Billie Eilish pick up a quarter with those nails on," another viewer tweeted.

billie eilish’s nails give me anxiety — mariam (@mariamcries) February 10, 2020

Eilish will be performing a song during the Oscars. She revealed on her Instagram that she will be doing so during the in-memorium segment.

"Honored to be performing during the in-memorium segment for the Oscars tonight covering a song I've always loved. Watch with us," she wrote on her story.

The song she will be doing is from the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die, which will be Daniel Craig's final as the title character. Her brother, Finneas O'Connell, worked with her on the project.

“It’s crazy, dude,” she told PEOPLE about working with her brother. “It’s a life goal, for sure.”

The bad guy singer has been on a whirlwind tour after she cleaned house at the Grammy Awards. She home the top honor for Album, Record and Song of the New Year. She also was named the Best New Artist.

Prior to the Grammys, she told Gayle King as part of The Gayle King Grammy Special about a night she contemplated taking her own life.

"I think about this one time I was in Berlin and I was alone in my hotel. I remember there was a window right there. I remember I was crying because I was thinking about how the way I was gonna die was... I was gonna do it."

During her rise to stardom, Eilish also was revealed to be on the cover of the March issue of VOGUE. She shared the news on her Instagram last week.