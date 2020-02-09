'Wild, Wild West' Star Robert Conrad's Death Sparks Emotional Response on Social Media

Robert Conrad, the actor known for doing his own stunts on The Wild, Wild West, died this weekend. He was 84 years old. His death inspired emotional posts from fans on social media.

Oh no! Robert Conrad, known you #Columbo fans as the wicked Milo Janus, has died aged 84 😢 pic.twitter.com/OygBrh6tay — Lieutenant Columbo (@columbophile) February 8, 2020

"He lived a wonderfully long life and while the family is saddened by his passing, he will live forever in their hearts," family spokesman Jeff Ballard told PEOPLE Saturday.

#RIP Robert Conrad. Near the end of one season of 'Wild Wild West,' he was almost killed when he fell 14 feet onto a cement floor. CBS execs insisted on a stunt double, but that practice lasted only a couple of episodes. He would have none of that! https://t.co/J8fkq55eZc — Mike Barnes (@MikeBarnes4) February 8, 2020

More details on his death were not available.

The Chicago-born Conrad started his career as a singer before he moved to Los Angeles in 1958 and started acting on television. He scored his first big role on Hawaiian Eye the following year.

He loomed large in many a youthful imagination. Goodbye to Robert Conrad. pic.twitter.com/LT6Otb1nUd — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) February 8, 2020

In 1965, he won the role that made him a star. He was cast as Secret Service agent James T. West on NBC's The Wild Wild West, which ran until 1969. The unique science fiction Western paired Conrad with Ross Martin as Artemis Gordon, and together they solved crimes and protected President Ulysses S. Grant. The show only ran four seasons, but it was later followed by two made-for-TV movies in 1979 and 1980 with the original cast.

Rest in peace, Robert Conrad! James T. West forever 💙💜❤️ pic.twitter.com/29rV9Cd0NY — emily2 (@emilyisntworkin) February 8, 2020

In 1999, the series was adapted into a critically drubbed film starring Will Smith in Conrad's role and Kevin Kline as Artemis. Conrad despised the film to the point he accepted the film's Razzie Awards. In 2009, Smith later apologized to Conrad and said he understood why he did not want to be involved in the film.

Robert Conrad played the police chief on Moving Violations. He only worked a day.

I just remember on a chaotic set, he was super professional, courteous but no nonsense.

In a further nod to his show-biz saavy he requested his role be uncredited. — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) February 8, 2020

Outside of The Wild Wild West, Conrad found success on Baa Baa Black Sheep (1976-1978), in which he played a World War II pilot. The role earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Conrad also made a handful of films, including Young Dillinger, Palm Springs Weekend, Murph the Surf, Sudden Death and The Lady in Red. He played Officer Hummell in the 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy Jingle All The Way.

RIP Robert Conrad. He was super cool before cool was cool. Wild Wild West was must watch TV because of him.

Dam we lost a good one today. 😭 pic.twitter.com/6vYg4mAM4o — Michael Carrubba (@MichaelCarrubba) February 8, 2020

The actor's other television credits include Mission: Impossible, 77 Sunset Strip, The D.A., Columbo, A Man Called Sloane, Jesse Hawkes and Just Shoot Me!.

Conrad is survived by 18 grandchildren and eight children, shared with ex-wives Joan Kenlay and LaVelda Fann. A private service is scheduled for March 1, which would have been his 85th birthday. In lieu of flowers, his family asks fans to make donations to the Wounded Warrior Project and the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation.

Photo credit: STILLS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images