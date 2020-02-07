'Walker, Texas Ranger' Casts 'The 100' Star Lindsey Morgan as Female Lead

The CW isn't letting its talent stray too far. The 100's Lindsey Morgan has joined the cast of the Walker, Texas Ranger reboot alongside Supernatural star Jared Padalecki, according to Variety. The new series stars Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years and attempts to reconnect with his estranged children while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death.

Morgan joins the series as Walker's new partner, Micki, a Texas-born-and-bred police officer who is "focused and perceptive…She's been in the Army and on the police force and knows first-hand what it’s like to be singled out and discriminated against because of her gender."

Originally airing on CBS for eight seasons from 1993 to 2001, Walker, Texas Ranger starred Chuck Norris in the lead role. It spawned the 2005 TV movie, Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire, which also starred Norris.

The CW greenlit the reboot series, to be written and executive produced by Anna Fricke, with Padalecki, Dan Lin, and Lindsey Liberatore also signed on to executive produce, back in September. It has been given a full series order and is expected to premiere during the 2020-2021 TV season.

News of Morgan's casting comes as The 100 wraps production on its seventh and final season, which is set to premiere at midseason. On the post-apocalyptic teen drama, Morgan has starred as mechanic Raven Reyes since Season 1.

Just ahead of the Season 6 finale, it was announced in August 2019 that The 100 would be ending after its 16-episode seventh season, in which Morgan is set to direct an episode.

"With [The 100] Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last," showrunner Jason Rothenberg announced on Twitter. "We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been!"

A potential spinoff series, tentatively titled Anaconda, is currently in the works. A Season 7 episode of The 100 will serve s a backdoor pilot for the possible spin-off, which would be set nearly a century before the events of The 100 and likely not star any of the original cast members.

Walker, Texas Ranger is set to premiere in the 2020-2021 season. The 100 Season 7 will premiere sometime this year.