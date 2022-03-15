Zaxby’s Just Upgraded One of Its Main Items

Zaxby’s is turning its Signature Sandwich up a notch. The beloved fast-food restaurant chain, known for its mouth-watering lineup of chicken offerings, has upgraded the fan-favorite chicken sandwich to the new Signature Club Sandwich, now available at Zaxby’s locations nationwide. It replaces the Zaxby’s Club that is currently on the menu.

After first being tested in October 2020 before rolling out nationwide in March 2021, the Signature Sandwich double-hand breaded white breast meat filet, Zaxby’s famous Zax Sauce, and three thick-cut pickle chips on a buttery, toasted, split-top potato bun. The new Signature Club Sandwich is a bolder variation of that sandwich, boasting the addition of two slices of bacon and American Cheese with a choice of Zax sauce or Spicy Zax sauce. According to Zaxby’s, guests can order the Signature Club Sandwich as part of a meal that also includes crinkle fries and a drink. The

Videos by PopCulture.com

“With the launch of our new Signature Club Sandwich, we created our own club remix of the Signature Sandwich and turned it up a notch,” Zaxby’s CMO Joel Bulger said in a press release. “Knowing our ‘fanz,’ we are giving them something additional to rave about and announce a well-kept secret. Our Signature Sandwich is officially here to stay as a permanent menu item.”

In announcing the latest menu item, Zaxby’s always gave guests some tips on how to have the best dining experience. Zaxby’s suggested that guests pair their club flavor with the newly introduced, custom limited-time Fruity Fizzy Punch. The Fruity Fizzy Punch features a mix of Minute Maid Fruit Punch and Sprite, leading to a “fresh and bubbly” drink with a hint of lime. The new drink is also available in a lite version.

Zaxby’s is known for its Chicken FingerzTM, wings, and signature sauces. The restaurant chain has become a major player in the ongoing fast-food wars, and in 2021 Zaxby’s won the award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich at the annual Fasties sponsored by Thrillist. It earned the honor for its Signature Sandwich. Meanwhile, back in November, the chain made another major move with the introduction of the Buffalo Garlic Blaze signature sauce. Meant to complement the long-time favorite Boneless Wings Meal, the sauce was “inspired by a culinary concept to incorporate aspects of spicy garlic and creamy style buffalo sauce, combining authentic ingredients such as peppers, vinegar and salt from hot sauce with fresh garlic and buttery notes to round out the flavor,” according to Bulger.