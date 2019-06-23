YouTuber Etika Goes Missing, Belongings Found on Manhattan Bridge

Concern is growing from fans of gaming YouTuber Desmond “Etika” Amofah, who was reported missing in New York amid mental health struggles earlier this week. Police found the online personalities backpack and cell phone on the Manhattan Bridge on Saturday, according to an update from the New York Post.

The newspaper reported that local police found Amofah’s belongings on the bridge, which towers 340 feet above New York City and connects the boroughs of Brooklyn and Manhattan. The New York Post reported that his wallet, laptop bag, cell phone, Nintendo Switch and a change of clothes were uncovered.

Kotaku sent a reporter to the bridge on Saturday, where a New York police boat and helicopters were surveying the area. Authorities declined to say whether they were searching the area as part of the investigation into Amofah’s whereabouts. On Sunday morning, however, police did say they were still searching for Amofah, 29.

Before he went missing, Amofah posted a YouTube video discussing his battle with suicidal ideation. In the video, he appeared to be walking down a New York street. Amofah said that he had “a fun life,” but talked about it being “cut so short.”

According to Kotaku, friends and family haven’t heard from Amofah since before the worrisome video was posted at midnight on Wednesday.

Amofah has a history of mental health struggles, which he’s spoken openly with fans about in the past. In October, he posted pornography on his YouTube channel. YouTube suspended the channel as a result. In response to the backlash, Amofah posted a message saying,”And now, it’s my turn to die. I love you all.”

He later apologized for worrying his fans.

Several months later, in April, police in riot gear broke into Amofah’s home. He livestreamed the whole incident to more than 19,000 viewers on his Instagram A representative for the police department told Kotaku the YouTube sensation “was threatening suicide inside the apartment.” The spokesperson said Amofah had a “psych history.”

The following month, he got into an altercation with a police officer or security guard, Kotaku reported. Both episodes resulted in brief hospitalizations.