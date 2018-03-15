YouTuber Gives Glimpse Into Her Life as Adult Baby With Tour of Her NSFW Nursery

A YouTuber is giving subscribers a glimpse into her life as an adult baby.

Jess, a 23-year-old who goes by Binkie Princess on YouTube and has more than 164,000 subscribers on her channel, is giving people a glimpse into her life as an ABDL (Adult Baby/Diaper Lover) and a Little.

While her YouTube channel encompasses everything from wearing diapers to bedtime stories to her nursery at home, Jess says that the ABDL and Little lifestyle is only one part of her life, and that while subscribers see her as a baby or a toddler, she is still very much an adult.

“During the day, I’ll just be me – normal, adult me. I work full time, I do my YouTube channel, streaming and other stuff like that. I have my own website, and then I also have other hobbies. I like to do art, I like to sing – just normal things. That’s one of the biggest misconceptions, with people telling me that I’m not an adult – I don’t have a job, I think I’m a baby, I don’t do anything, I can’t take care of myself, but a lot of the time I’m very independent. I can cook my own meals, I drive, I do laundry, I dress myself, I take care of myself,” she told LADbible.

As for her romantic life, Jess says that her boyfriend, Stephen, takes part in the ABDL lifestyle and that it is an extended part of their relationship.

“When we’re not interacting in that way, we have a perfectly normal, healthy relationship. Obviously there’s more to it than just that – I don’t think anyone could stay in a relationship based off of just one thing. It provides an extra dynamic for us, and it’s more of a comfort thing. It’s nice to have someone care for you and do it purely because they want to and enjoy it. And he likes the trust that I put into him, he likes being able to care for me, he likes the vulnerability that I’m willing to give him. It makes him feel needed and special. So it’s kind of give and take,” she said.