YouTube Shooting: Police Find Handgun Near Dead Female Suspect

Police investigating Tuesday’s shooting at YouTube headquarters reportedly found a handgun near the body of the suspect, who they now believe took her own life with the weapon.

The news comes from a report by The Blast. The outlet published a blow-by-blow account of the shooting investigation. Shots rang out in the media giant’s offices starting at around 1 p.m. local time. At 1:40 p.m., emergency workers were examining a female with a gunshot wound to the chest. They had already identified her as a suspect, though they believed there might have been another attacker, described as a “white male.”

Police have still not released the identity of the suspect.

At 2:15 p.m., the female suspect was reported dead due to her injuries. During a press briefing less than half an hour later, police said that they believed the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The latest report from CNN says that three people were injured in addition to the suspect, though numbers are still being updated at this time. A spokesman at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital told the outlet that three patients have arrived so far. The facility is tending to a 36-year-old man in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman in serious condition, and a 27-year-old woman in fair condition. A fourth person was hospitalized for an ankle injury she incurred while fleeing the scene.

A witness from the nearby cafe described the surreal moment when he realized a shooting was taking place.

“It was a surprise, because you don’t really expect something like that,” the man told CNN affiliate KPIX. “I heard some pops, I obviously thought it was balloons, but then I thought that doesn’t make sense, not today. Then I heard more shots and that’s when everyone started scrambling for the door.”

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini informed the outlet that updates will be sparse within the next several hours.

“We know very, very little right now, and we probably won’t know more until tomorrow morning,” he said.

Law enforcement offered no insights into the shooter’s motive for the savage attack. When asked about the early reports that the shooting was related to a domestic violence incident, Barberini said he could not confirm that.

The shooting has already been added fuel to the fight for gun law reform in the U.S., drawing a somber statement from the March For Our Lives movement.

“I write this without truly knowing the scope of the situation that is currently happening at YouTube HQ,” the statement read. “No one should have to fear for their lives in our free nation. No one should have to send a last ‘I love you’ text before returning to their hiding spot while an active shooter terrorized their community.”

Our hearts are with you, @YouTube. pic.twitter.com/zD63Wn0vTC — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) April 3, 2018

“March For Our Lives stands with YouTube as they stood with us incredibly early in our mission to stop this. We need to stop this,” the statement added.