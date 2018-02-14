Suspect Allegedly Broke Into Famous YouTube Star’s Home Before Fatal Police Shooting

A man from New Mexico allegedly broke into the home of a famous YouTube couple before a fatal police shooting.

According to KVUE, police in Austin, Texas say that Christopher Eric Giles, 23, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, drove 10 hours to Austin, Texas after developing a “fondness” for YouTuber Meg Turney and “resentment” for her YouTuber boyfriend, Gavin Free.

According to police, authorities received a call from Turney at around 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 26 reporting that she and Free had been awoken by the sound of a gunshot and glass breaking. The couple hid in their master closet after hearing an intruder enter the house and begin walking around.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a sedan backing out of the driveway. The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Cristopher Eric Giles, of the vehicle fired a single gunshot, prompting officers to return fire. Giles died at the scene. He was discovered with a handgun in his right hand.

An investigation discovered that Giles had used the handgun to break the glass of the doorway before he began searching the home for Turney and Free. Authorities believe that Giles’ “sole intent was to cause harm to someone who resides there”

A search of Giles’ cellphone revealed disturbing messages, including threatening thoughts, were recorded by Giles and directed toward Free, including “I want Gavin Free to die alone, with no children.” The discovery led police to conclude that Giles had “developed a fondness of Turney yet resented Free for his lifestyle and success.”

Following the incident, both Turney and Free took to Twitter to thank Ausitn Police.

“Thank y’all so, so much for each and every kind message today and a special thank you to the Austin Police for their quick response that night and their ongoing support during this difficult time. Heart you guys so much,” Turney wrote.

“Hey everyone. I just wanted to say thanks for all the support and concern regarding the recent incident. It’s been a rough time for Meg and myself the last few weeks but we are doing ok. I want to give a huge thanks to @Austin_Police for the amazing response time,” Free wrote.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office’s preliminary findings suggest that the fatal gunshot sustained by Giles may have been self-inflicted. An official ruling on the manner of his death is still under review.