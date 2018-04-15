‘Yodeling Kid’ Gets Stage at Hometown Walmart to Perform

Mason Ramsey, the “yodeling boy” who starred in a viral video showing him singing Hank Williams Sr. songs in the middle of an Illinois Walmart, is getting a chance to perform again on Wednesday, with the full endorsement of the retailer.

According to The Blast, Walmart will give the 11-year-old boy another chance to sing songs written by his idol on a stage set up at his Harrisburg, Illinois store for 10 minutes. His songs will be played over the loudspeaker in the store. It will also be broadcast on Facebook and Twitter for his social media following.

“If people haven’t gotten enough of Mason Ramsey, they’ll have another chance to hear him perform once again courtesy of Walmart,” a spokesperson for Walmart told The Blast.

Walmart also tweeted about its plans for a concert, asking fans to show their love of Mason’s video by taking part in a #YodelChallenge.

#MasonRamsey yodeled his way into our hearts & aisles, so we're putting on a concert at his local Walmart to let him shine!

The original video of Mason singing was filmed on March 24 and features his takes on “Jambalaya (On The Bayou)” and “Lovesick Blues,” two country standards by Williams Sr. It has been viewed on YouTube 1.6 million times, and Ramsey now has over 178,000 followers on Twitter.

Before he became an international star of memes and viral videos, Mason was already a local celebrity. Last year, radio station BEAVER 100.3 FM spotted him singing in other Walmarts and learned that he lives with his grandparents. He even stopped by the station to sing “Hey Good Lookin’” and “Jamabalaya.”

Mason also sang at the Kentucky Opry in January 2015, winning the Beginner Division after he sang “Your Cheatin’ Heart.”

Mason’s video caught the attention of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, who posted a video of her dancing to his yodeling on Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown posted a video of her dancing to his yodeling on Instagram.

While you eagerly wait for Mason’s concert, you can check out some of the best “Yodeling Boy” memes and remixes below.

There should probably be some sort of law prohibiting this



Me trying to sleep at night with the yodeling boy song stuck in my head


