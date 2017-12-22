Yacht Captain Kills Girlfriend, Himself Days Before Wedding Proposal

A yacht captain in Florida allegedly shot his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself just days before he was planning to propose.

On Wednesday, police discovered the bodies of 26-year-old Holly Given and her boyfriend Travis Timilty, 27, in their Palm Beach, Florida home, the Daily Mail reports. Investigators believe that Timility shot Given for an unknown reason before turning the gun on himself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Timilty’s parents, who claimed that they saw their son 30 minutes before the apparent murder-suicide, was smiling and happy and that he had been intending on proposing to Given on Christmas. He allegedly called Given “the one.” They also said that their son was excited about the new job he had just gotten as a boat captain.

The couple’s neighbors, however, claimed that their relationship was strained. Melissa Birch, one of their neighbors, claimed that she saw Given loading her belongings into her car just a day before the incident occurred.

Police claimed that there had been no prior history of domestic violence calls and are still trying to figure out Timilty’s possible motive.