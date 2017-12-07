Woman Says She Only Has Sex With Ghosts and Wants to Have a Ghost Baby

A 27-year-old English woman is ghosting men to instead date ghosts.

Amethyst Realm, from Bristol, England, appeared on British daytime television program This Morning on Thursday under a segment titled “I Gave Up Men to Have Sex With Ghosts,” claiming that she has turned her back to men and is looking to settle down with a spirit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During her appearance, Realm explained that her rendezvous with spirits began after she and her fiancé moved into a new house 12 years ago. She allegedly began to feel a presence that was comforting and safe and decided to try to take things further.

“It started as an energy then became physical. There was pressure on my thighs and breath on my neck. I just always felt safe,” the 27-year-old told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. “I had sex with the ghost. You can feel it, it’s difficult to explain. There was a weight and a weightlessness, a physical breath, and stroking, and the energy as well.”

She went on to say that her relationship with her fiancé ended after he caught her sleeping with the ghost, who she had a relationship with for three years. Realm said that her husband came home from work early and saw the shadowy shape of a man through the window. She’s never been with another human since.

Realm claims to have had sexual encounters with at least 20 different ghosts and says that she can tell them apart by their energies.

“You can always feel the difference, it’s the same with different humans, they have different energies,” she said.

The segment ended with Realm revealing that she hopes to one day have a ghost baby with one of her spirit lovers, stating that she has already researched phantom pregnancies.