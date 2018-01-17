What to Expect as Winter Storm Inga Continues Snowy Path Across US

The second major winter storm of the season, Inga, is making its way up the southeastern coastline and the northern states are preparing for a cold weekend.

Reports have snowfall as far south as Panama City and Destin, Florida overnight Wednesday, with Mobile, Alabama recording accumulation for the first time since 1977. Atlanta recorded 2.3 inches of snow into Wednesday morning as did areas into North Carolina.

As Winter Storm Inga moves northeasterly, it is already dropping snow in Pennsylvania — with Ashland seeing over 8 inches — as well as similar accumulations in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New Jersey.

There are winter storm warnings in effect for parts of the Carolinas, Southern Virginia, as well as a stop from the Poconos in Pennsylvania through New England.

Weather.com is projected snow to continue from Georgia into South Carolina with rain changing to snow in the western Carolinas. The site is also projecting that precipitation is expected to change from rain to snow on parts of Long Island and up through the rest of New England.

It is also expecting that the bulk of the wintery mix south of North Carolina will be finished by the early evening hours of Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temperatures will still be near freezing in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi which will likely continue to make for icy road conditions.

The temperature point will also keep snow-covered areas unchanged in Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia.

Weather.com compiled a list of top snowfall totals by state in the South as of late Wednesday morning:

Alabama: 3.2 inches near Auburn

Arkansas: 8.5 inches near Omaha

Georgia: 3.3 inches near Newnan

Kentucky: 8.5 inches near Guthrie

Louisiana: 3 inches near West Monroe, Bossier City, Haughton and Rayville

Mississippi: 3.0 inches in Tylertown

North Carolina: 6.0 inches in Union Mills

South Carolina: 3.5 inches in Inman

Tennessee: 7.0 inches near Dover and Paris

Texas: 3.4 inches in Hughes Springs

According to a Reuters report, the sleet and freezing rain that has already moved into the northern states has caused plenty of disruption to travel plans.

The website detailed an expected delay of nearly 1000 flights across the major airlines.

American Airlines, the world’s largest airline as rated by passenger traffic, has already canceled more than 270 flights between Tuesday and Wednesday as a result of the storm, the site said.

Rival Delta Air Lines, No. 2 in U.S. passenger traffic, also reported that it had canceled nearly 275 Tuesday flights and had expected additional cancellations in major metro areas like New York and Boston, as the storm tracked north.

Additionally, United Airlines released its projections that it had canceled more than 700 flights on Tuesday. The carrier offered to waive fees to passengers will to change flights that originated or ended in Boston, New York, Philadelphia as well as other affected airports for scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday flights.