More Snow Creates More Post-Holiday Travel Havoc

Initial estimates of several inches of snow being caused by Winter Storms Dylan and Ethan were off. By a few feet!

What was expected to be a six-inch coating in Northern Pennsylvania through upstate New York is now looking closer to 60-inches, in some locations, as the precipitation continues to fall at historic rates. Off the coast of Lake Erie, several small Pennsylvanian towns received 19-inches of snow from midnight through six o’clock this morning — bringing the total accumulation to 53 inches.

The National Weather Service is now calling for the Lake Effect Snow to continue to fall into Wednesday. Areas into Syracuse, New York are still receiving upwards of four inches of snow per hour as blizzard conditions escalate, with winds blowing at 50-miles-per-hour in gusts.

Heavy snowfall and intense conditions caused the closing of Logan Airport in Boston, with inbound flights being suspended or delayed with many outbound flights being canceled.

According to CBS, there were more than 7,800 flights delayed and 255 shut down.

One incident saw a JetBlue flight slide off the runway after touching down from Savannah, Georgian and being blown around by the wind.

JetBlue representatives put out a statement on Twitter which read:

“JetBlue flight 50 from Savannah to Boston went off a taxiway shortly after landing at approximately 7:15pm.

“No injuries have been reported at this time.

“Buses transported customers from the aircraft to the terminal.”

For the nearly 100 million people taking to the roads, many in the Northeast, are likely to be slowed in their attempt to leave the area with the Massachusetts Turnpike reducing its speed limit to 40 miles per hour.

The area from eastern Montana and into the Dakotas as well as Wisconsin were expecting wind chill temperatures to be 30 to 40 below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

Northern Indiana is expecting up to five inches — with slightly less in southern portions of the state.

The upper half of Iowa and northern Illinois also braced for subzero temperatures with temperatures in Chicago being expected to fall below zero overnight.

Unlike Boston, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport had reported just six cancellations and average delays of about 15 minutes before travelers were sent to their destinations.