Twitter Cheers for Figure Skater Nathan Chen After Historic Winter Olympics Comeback

Figure skater Nathan Chen earned back his nickname “quad king” with a dramatic comeback performance Friday.

After a disappointing short program performance Thursday, Chen earned his comeback during Friday’s men’s free skate program, setting an Olympic record by landing six quads in a single performance.

The 297.35 score-earning performance marked a departure from his short program, where he ended in 17th place. He was expected to attempt five quads in his free skate performance, but added a sixth spontaneously, likely in an attempt to make up points from his last appearance.

The score from Chen’s free skate program could land him an Olympic medal, depending on the performance of skaters who scored higher in their short programs on Thursday. Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu is still widely expected to best his competitors on Friday.

During his first two minutes and 40 seconds on ice, the 18-year-old famed figure skater, who has come into the Olympics as one of the most heavily promoted athletes in memory and is the sole undefeated male skater around the world for the 2018 Winter Olympics, toppled on the ice during the daunting triple axel.

“I just wasn’t thinking of the right technical things before the jumps,” Chen told USA Today. “I was a little bit ahead of myself. Obviously, that’s not what I wanted to do on my first Olympic run but I’m also upset that I sort of let the rest of the team down.”

I’m glad I got the opportunity to at least put my program down and learn from it, now all I can do is try to analyze what I did wrong and move on,” he added.

Celebrities, as well as Winter Olympics fans cheered on Chen during his incredible comeback performance, including Olympic competitor Kristi Yamaguchi.

“What?!?!?! Completely inhuman display of ridiculousness!!! 6 quads…beautiful skating. Guys beyond. Congratulations [Nathan Chen]” she tweeted.

Nathan Chen, 18, lands a historic six quads in his men’s free skate program at his first Olympics as the world cheers. Me, 32, alone, finds six frozen dumplings in freezer, attempts to cook them, burns them, still decides to eat them in underwear. Asian-Americans are diverse. pic.twitter.com/JGOnkksDFs — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) February 17, 2018

I feel like I just witnessed HOW NATHAN GOT HIS GROOVE BACK! Are you kidding me?!? SIX quads? He’s got such a brilliant career ahead of him. Can’t wait for Nathan Chen to get a couple World titles under his belt. That was a study in RESILIENCE. — Chris Schleicher (@cschleichsrun) February 17, 2018

me last week: wat is figure skating

me now: adam rippon is america’s sweetheart, nathan chen is quad king, yuzuru hanyu is my idol, mirai migasu is not only a legend but our queen, i am a shib sib, i live for the ice, imma triple quad lutz my way through life — silva (@cgsilva_) February 17, 2018

Chen, 18, is one of eleven teenage members of Team USA.