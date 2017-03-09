Why One Mom Is Proud to Show off Her ‘Tummy Flab’ Just 2 Weeks Postpartum

Aliesha Watson just had her third baby, and this time says she feels more confident in her post-baby body than she did after her first two kids.

She shared a photo of her belly two weeks postpartum to show that having a little “tummy flab” is no big deal.

(Photo: Photo via Yahoo! Style/Instagram)

“I feel very confident in my skin after this baby. Probably more so than I did with my first two & with them at this time I weighed less, had less cellulite & all my postpartum clothes fit again,” she says.

“I have that tummy flab, cellulite through the roof & I still can’t wear any of my jeans. But I feel good about my appearance. I have no intention of doing anything about anything for quite a while.”

“I feel empowered. I feel the way I think I always should have after having a baby.”

Aliesha’s confidence and honesty are so refreshing! (Plus, anyone sharing a selfie in Star Wars undies automatically owns our hearts.)

