Why Joe Biden's Watch Is Point of Contention Online Right Now

While President Joe Biden has only been in office for a few days now, one of his fashion choices is already causing controversy. On Friday, the New York Times published an article in which they questioned Biden's choice to wear a Rolex watch. Due to the lofty price of the watch — NYT reported that the model that Biden appeared to sport at the inauguration retails for more than $7,500 — his decision to wear the piece is causing controversy. But, on the other hand, just as many individuals have taken to Twitter to share their frustrations over the fact that the president's watch is causing such a major conversation.

According to the NYT, Biden was wearing a stainless steel Rolex Datejust watch with a blue dial. Some individuals have taken to social media to criticize the president for wearing such an expensive item given the state of the country amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But, others, such as political commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, have called out this "controversy" for being anything but a big deal. She even referred to it as a "meritless scandal." On Twitter, one user replied to Navarro-Cádenas' post about Biden's watch with, "Why is this a thing? He bought his Rolex with his own money. He didn’t steal said Rolex nor use government funds to buy it. I don’t care what @POTUS buys or wears. I care that he does the job I, as a voter, helped elect him to do."

Thank God. We’re back to good ol’ days of stupid-ass, meritless scandals like watches, tan suits & Dijon mustard. Much better than scandals re insurrection, white supremacy, children separated from their parents, corruption, strippers, abuses of power... https://t.co/FcEnVA9kUr — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 23, 2021

This watch-based controversy comes only a few days after Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. On Wednesday, both he and former California Sen. Kamala Harris were sworn in as the president and vice president, respectively. Of course, Harris made history upon being sworn in as the vice president, as she is the first woman to hold the position. On his first day in office, Biden signed a slew of executive orders in order to undo some of former President Donald Trump's policies.

According to CNN, Biden halted funding for the construction of Trump's border wall with Mexico. He also reversed Trump's travel ban that targeted largely Muslim countries. Biden reversed a few of Trump's attempts to have the United States withdraw from international agreements. The president began the process of rejoining the Paris climate accord and halted the United States' departure from the World Health Organization.