Why Donald Trump's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Salute Is Receiving Backlash
For Memorial Day, presidents traditionally attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in order to pay their respects to members of the Armed Forces who have given their lives during service. President Donald Trump did just that on Monday, albeit arriving at the ceremony nearly 30 minutes late. Unsurprisingly, the president's appearance at the ceremony drew a great deal of backlash from users online for a bevy of different reasons. Not only have users criticized his tardiness, but they also took issue with the fact that he was at the ceremony at all as some noted that Trump avoided the military draft five times.
Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the wreath-laying ceremony on Monday. During the ceremony, which only lasted five minutes, the president stood silently before touching the memorial statue, then saluting. He then gave a speech at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in which he honored fallen Americans who served in the Armed Forces. While the president did manage to make it to the ceremony, some users online were particularly incensed by the fact that he was late to the annual tribute. It was unclear what caused Trump's delay.
That wasn't all users had to say about his appearance at the ceremony, though. And, as one might have expected, individuals couldn't help but take to Twitter in order to critique the president and his appearance at this annual event.
Not A Fan Of The President
As a military vet I abhore the sight of 5-time draft dodger who said dodging STDs was his Vietnam,mocked McCain for being a POW&insulted a GoldStar Family laying this wreath. A cowardly,heartless conman shouldnt even be allowed on the sacred grounds of Tomb of the Unknown Soldier https://t.co/nn5yRmzgxZ— Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) May 25, 2020
Disrespectful Move
Trump is late at the wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. At least a half hour late. Total disrespect.— Ramona Grigg (@🏡) (@RamonaGrigg) May 25, 2020
Taking Issue With The Salute
Why is trump saluting at the tomb of the unknown soldier? He never wore the uniform, and commander in chief is not a rank. Proper protocol is for him to place his hand over his heart. Just another fantasy of his, I suppose. Pitiful.— John S. Oppenhimer (@JohnOpenHouse) May 25, 2020
A Veteran's Take
Just in case you'd like to hear it from a veteran:
No, as a non-servicemember and non-veteran, Donnie T should not be saluting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Commander in Chief is an explicitly civilian role—it does not confer military trappings and privileges upon the holder.— Squint (@ninetysixdelta) May 25, 2020
"Sickened"
As we await a 5x draft dodger to lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.....I’m sickened! @realDonaldTrump— Mike (@PaulMichaelMalo) May 25, 2020
Feeling Enraged
Watching tRump at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is making my bone spurs flare up. #DraftDodgerInChief— High-T (@ThereseRivero11) May 25, 2020
Not Happy
It sickens me no end that that cowardly buffoon @realDonaldTrump is the one who lays the wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.— Shawn Casey O'Brien (@irishsob) May 25, 2020
It’s sac religious.
Couldn't Watch
There is something patently obscene about watching @realDonaldTrump lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.. so I'm not watching the ceremony for the first time in recent memory!! The most cowardly President honoring the bravest of men and women?! Not for me.— charlie ghorayeb (@CharlieGhorayeb) May 25, 2020