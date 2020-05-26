Why Donald Trump's Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Salute Is Receiving Backlash

For Memorial Day, presidents traditionally attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in order to pay their respects to members of the Armed Forces who have given their lives during service. President Donald Trump did just that on Monday, albeit arriving at the ceremony nearly 30 minutes late. Unsurprisingly, the president's appearance at the ceremony drew a great deal of backlash from users online for a bevy of different reasons. Not only have users criticized his tardiness, but they also took issue with the fact that he was at the ceremony at all as some noted that Trump avoided the military draft five times.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the wreath-laying ceremony on Monday. During the ceremony, which only lasted five minutes, the president stood silently before touching the memorial statue, then saluting. He then gave a speech at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in which he honored fallen Americans who served in the Armed Forces. While the president did manage to make it to the ceremony, some users online were particularly incensed by the fact that he was late to the annual tribute. It was unclear what caused Trump's delay.

That wasn't all users had to say about his appearance at the ceremony, though. And, as one might have expected, individuals couldn't help but take to Twitter in order to critique the president and his appearance at this annual event.