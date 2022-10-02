Whole Foods' Latest Recall Woes: Everything to Know

Whole Foods Markets have been dealing with a recall on salad dressing for over a month now, and it's not over. The store's Whole Foods Market 365 brand — manufactured by VanLaw Food Products — has recalled its Organic Cream Caesar Dressing due to undeclared allergens. That recall was expanded just over a week ago.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing was recalled in August due to the presence of allergens not listed on its label — soy and wheat. That issue was not resolved one way or another, so another batch of the dressing was recalled in late September. Any product with "best if used by" dates from Sept. 21, 2022 through June 6, 2023 now fall under the same recall. You can also identify them by the UPC code 99482-49027.

Whole Foods Market 365 brand dressing is manufactured by VanLaw Food Products Inc., and that's the company initiating this voluntary recall. According to the FDA, the OrganicCreamy Caesar Dressing was found to contain soy and wheat back in August, triggering the first round of recalls. It sounds like the issue hasn't been resolved, so another recall is underway. It now applies to dressing with the "best if used by" date of Sept. 21, 2022 through June 6, 2023. These also reportedly have the incorrect UPC code 99482-49027.

The previous recall noted that this dressing was sold at Whole Foods Market locations in 26 states, but this one was reportedly distributed nationwide. The company has already removed all recalled product from its shelves, but consumers are asked to be vigilant, especially if they've had dressing at home for a while now. Even those without allergies or sensitivities to what or soy should be weary in case guests or visitors are susceptible.

Consumers who know they have recalled dressing are asked to discard it and contact the store where they purchased it for a full refund. They are not asked to return it. For more information on the recall, you can contact the company directly at 1-844-936-8255.

Allergies or sensitivities to soy or wheat can all be serious ailments, though of course the symptoms can range widely. In the case of soy, the body reacts negatively to soy protein which causes issues with the immune system. According to a report by WebMD, symptoms typically include tingling, hives, itching and swelling – especially of the lips or mouth. Allergic individuals may also experience wheezing, skin irritation and digestive distress including pain, nausea or vomiting. In extreme cases, they may experience anaphylaxis which requires immediate medical attention, as it can be life-threatening.

As for wheat allergies, the symptoms and manifestations can range even more widely. Again, the allergy can be deadly in extreme cases, especially those where the patient goes into anaphylactic shock. Depending on the type of allergy or sensitivity, early symptoms could be digestive, respiratory, skin-related or simply come on as headaches. If you believe you're experiencing an undiagnosed allergic reaction, contact your physician immediately.