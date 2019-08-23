Who Is Jenni Lee? Everything to Know About the Former Adult Film Star

After she was discovered by a Dutch film crew living in the tunnels beneath the Las Vegas Strip, many are wondering just who exactly former adult film star Jenni Lee is. Lee had made a name for herself in the adult film industry thanks to her multitude of credits and her popularity on adult entertainment site Pornhub.

Born Stephanie Sadorra and originally from Clarkesville, Tennessee, Lee got her start in the industry at the tender age of 19 when began work as a mainstream model, including modeling for one of the top modeling agencies in Tennessee, according to a biography on her IMDb profile. At the time, she also worked as a stripper and appeared in a number of commercials.

At the age of 21, she got her start in the adult film industry, appearing in X-rated films for major companies including Hustler, Penthouse, Combat Zone, New Sensations, and Adam and Eve. Her credits include Naughty Book Worms, Doctor Adventures, and more recently, Dirty Masseur 6.

Along with being nominated for an AVN Award for Best Couples Sex Scene – Video in 2008, Lee is ranked 119th on Pornhub’s list of best porn actresses and her Pornhub profile still boasts around 45,000 subscribers and roughly 235 million views.

After appearing in Horny Housewives in 2016, her last credited role, Lee took a step back from the industry, and rather than being seen in the latest X-rated film, can instead be found enjoying a much simpler life in the tunnels beneath Las Vegas, where she was recently discovered by a Dutch film crew filming a documentary.

“I actually got very famous. Maybe a little too famous,” Lee told the crew. “I should still be in the top 100 on some list somewhere. I used to be so hot.”

Although an unconventional living situation and a far cry from her former lifestyle, Lee admitted that she enjoys life in the tunnels, as it is much simpler, despite not having access to running water.

“It’s not as difficult as you might think, everybody’s really respectful,” she said in the documentary, which aired on RTL 5. “Everybody’s good to each other, which I don’t think you find much (above ground). I’m happy, I have everything I need here.”

The 37-year-old added that “hardships built camaraderie” and she now has more genuine friends.

The tunnels beneath Las Vegas stretch a maze of some 200 miles and have become a place of shelter for the hundreds of homeless in the city. The conditions, however, are dangerous, as a 2016 report by News3LV described the tunnels as being in complete darkness and they become a “death trap” when it starts to rain.