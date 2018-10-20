When Is the Next Mega Millions Drawing?

The upcoming Mega Millions lottery drawing is worth at least $1.6 billion, and it is is coming up on Tuesday night.

No winning tickets were sold for Friday night’s massive Mega Millions jackpot, which means the prize has grown to the largest pay-out in U.S. lottery history. With the potential to become a billionaire on the line, many people are clamoring for the next drawing. According to the Mega Millions official website, the numbers are chosen at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday night, in the WSB-TV studio in Atlanta, Georgia. The drawing is broadcast on local stations around the country, and the numbers are posted on the website immediately.

Tickets can be purchased now for the drawing. Cut off times for new tickets vary throughout different states. According to a report by CNN, if a winner is chosen and they take the one-time lump sum pay-out option, they will receive about $905 million all at once. However, if they choose a longer annuity option, the prize will likely stretch over a billion dollars, and perhaps close to a billion and a half.

The taxes imposed on lottery winnings differ by state. If a winner is chosen, the federal government will automatically collect a 25 percent tax on the prize when it is issued. Further taxes will be required after that, and all 50 states have some form of lottery tax as well.

This upcoming jackpot just barely surpasses the previous record of $1.5686 billion, which was the grand prize for a Powerball drawing back in 2016. At the time, three separate people purchased winning tickets: one in California, one in Florida and one in Tennessee. The excitement was already at a fever pitch for Friday’s $878 million jackpot, but Mega Millions reported that no winning tickets were sold.

Still, many secondary prizes need to be claimed, some ranging as high as a million dollars. At least 15 winning tickets were sold on Friday, though where and to whom has not been announced yet.

Friday’s winning numbers were 65, 53, 32, 15 and 70, and the Mega Ball was 7. The jackpot has been rolled 25 times now, but no one has won the game since July 24. At the time, 11 people split a $543 million prize in California. With the prize now at a literally record-breaking high, excitement is higher than ever. Since Tuesday, about $400 million has been added to the pot.

The next Mega Millions jackpot drawing is on Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 11 p.m. ET. Check the local news of the Mega Millions website for the winning numbers.