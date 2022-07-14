Whataburger Rolls out New Burger With an Interesting Cheese Option

Whataburger fans will have plenty of new options the next time they stop at their favorite burger restaurant. The company launched a new limited-time offering that will make blue cheese lovers excited. The Bacon Blue Cheese Burger is one of two new sandwiches added to the menu this month.

The Bacon Blue Cheese Burger includes two fresh beef patties topped with crisp, smoky bacon, blue cheese, grilled onions, Whataburger's signature Peppercorn Ranch sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted five-inch bun. The sandwich also includes a slice of American cheese, in case blue cheese isn't enough. The burger is now available at participating Whataburger restaurants, reports Chew Boom.

"The bold flavors, freshness, and quality of the new Whataburger Bacon Blue Cheese Burger are exciting," Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. "We're thrilled to offer this premium-quality burger for a limited time."

The Peppercorn Ranch Chicken Club Sandwich was also added to the menu for a short time. This sandwich includes the Peppercorn Ranch sauce, grilled chicken or Watchachick'n filet, bacon, and a slice of Monterrey Jack cheese on Texas toast. Whataburger also brought back the popular Breakfast Burger and Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2.

"The Breakfast Burger is one of the most popular limited-time breakfast offers we've ever introduced," Scheffler said in a statement last week. "We're excited to answer the call for its return and share this special burger with new fans." All new and returning menu items will be available while supplies last.

Earlier this month, Whataburger also announced the new Banana Pudding Shake to go with their burgers. It is described as creamy and sweet, made with a vanilla shake base and mixed with creamy banana pudding flavor. "The nostalgic flavor of banana pudding is perfectly captured in our newest shake," Scheffler said when announcing the shake on July 4. "With well-balanced flavors in each sip, guests are in for a sweet treat with this fresh take on a comfort food classic."

Whataburger is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has over 880 locations, mostly throughout the Southern U.S. The company recently began a push into Tennessee, with its third Nashville-area restaurant scheduled to open in Lebanon on Monday, July 18. This new location will be a drive-thru service only. There are already Whataburger locations in Hermitage and Gallatin, with more coming in 2022 and 2023. The first Whataburger in the Memphis area opened in Southhaven on Monday.