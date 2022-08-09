Wendy's Offers Customers Free Menu Item for a Limited Time But There's a Catch

Getting a boost to your morning is about to get a lot easier, and a lot cheaper. Wendy's, the fan-favorite fast food company known for its fresh, never-frozen hamburgers and quick-witted social media comebacks and roasts, is surprising guests with a massive month-long deal: from now through early September, some customers headed to their local Wendy's can grab a free mall coffee. Unfortunately for guests in the U.S., grabbing your free coffee will require a trip across the border.

Canadify reported on Monday, Aug. 8 that Wendy's Canada is offering the deal now through Sunday, Sept. 4. During this time period, customers can stop by any participating Wendy's location across Canada or a free small coffee on the house. No purchase is necessary to score the free coffee. The chain's coffee is a perfect boost to the morning, with the chain's new signature roast blend being uniquely crafted for Canadians. Wendy's culinary team created the blend by working "with its Canadian coffee partner to develop a sustainably sourced coffee blend of 100% Arabica beans from Central and South America.

This is just the latest major news to come from Wendy's Canada, which earlier this year officially launched breakfast at all of its locations across the country. When announcing the menu expansion in February, Wendy's, in true Wendy's fashion, said that its will "disrupt the competition, replacing reheated eggs and stale sandwiches with a high-quality breakfast experience," going on to promise that guests can "say goodbye to dry English muffins, stale breakfast sandwiches, and see-through bacon."

"Canadians deserve a better, high-quality breakfast experience that is fast and affordable, without cutting corners. That is exactly what Wendy's will deliver when we launch breakfast across Canada this spring," Abigail Pringle, President, International and Chief Development Officer, The Wendy's Company, said at the time. "We have done the work, immersing ourselves in what Canadian customers want from their breakfast and we will serve up hot, made-to-order, great-tasting food, using high-quality ingredients that have long set Wendy's apart from the competition. We are confident that our breakfast experience will make Wendy's their number one choice."

Of course, the fast food company's focus isn't only on Canada, and Wendy's has made plenty of exciting announcements for Canadians' friends just south of the northern border. Just this week, Wendy's confirmed that Homestyle French Toast Sticks with Syrup Dip are launching nationwide on Aug. 15. The chain's Homestyle French Toast Sticks are made with real eggs and dipped in milk custard with a hint of vanilla. The syrup dip features notes of maple to complement the rich flavor profile.