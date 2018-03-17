10 Times Wendy’s Burned Its Competition on Twitter

When Wendy’s lovers ask “Where’s the beef?,” the company replies, “In our cheeseburgers and on our timeline.”

The fast food giant has long been known for its fresh, never frozen burgers and for its ability to shade competitors, namely McDonald’s, in its commercials, but social media has taken the chain to a whole new level of savagery.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Wendy’s Twitter account is certainly a place to find information about the company or voice a complaint about bad food or service, but it’s also the prime place to witness major burns by the restaurant’s social media team.

From direct attacks on McDonald’s, Burger King and others to provoked responses from fans who stick up for the competition, Wendy’s social media account has served up serious, viral shade on the site.

Keep scrolling to take a look at some of the wildest replies from the fast food chain.

National Frozen Food Day:

McDonald’s announced in March 2017 that by mid-2018, “all Quarter Pounder burgers at the majority of our restaurants will be cooked with fresh beef.”

But for Wendy’s, the statement meant another opportunity to slam its biggest rival, calling out that the restaurant carries several other burgers that won’t be getting the fresh beef treatment.

.@McDonalds So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) March 30, 2017

And when McDonald’s made the switch to fresh Quarter Pounders, Wendy’s creatively dissed the chain on National Frozen Food Day, pointing out all the menu items that didn’t make the cut for fresh beef.

Poor Big Mac®, stuck with frozen beef. pic.twitter.com/0r5beTPQfo — Wendy’s (@Wendys) March 6, 2018

This one too? Yep. Doesn’t even have a slice of cheese to keep it warm. pic.twitter.com/8EeNTmnop6 — Wendy’s (@Wendys) March 6, 2018

In all, the company tweeted seven sad photos of McDonald’s burgers, plus one that looks to belong to another rival chain.

In Super Bowl style:

While Wendy’s Twitter account serves up major fire daily, it dished out roughly $5 million to burn its rival on football’s biggest stage.

The fast food giant teased the Super Bowl commercial on Twitter a few days ahead, writing, “Biggest television audience of the year, eh? Sounds like the perfect chance to roast some frozen jabronis.”

Biggest television audience of the year, eh?

Sounds like the perfect chance to roast some frozen jabronis. ? — Wendy’s (@Wendys) February 1, 2018

During the big game, Wendy’s blasted McDonald’s “flash-frozen” beef, claiming, “The iceberg that sank the Titanic was frozen, too (just sayin’).”

Fans declared the Golden Arches as “freezer burned!” following the 30-second spot, though others pointed out that McDonald’s promised to serve fresh “hot off the grill” beef in its Quarter Pounders.

‘Broken as the ice cream machine’:

After McDonald’s mistakenly tweeted a rough draft of a tweet on Black Friday in 2017, Wendy’s took the opportunity to roast the Arches.

“Black Friday **** Need copy and link****” McDonald’s posted without the actual copy and link for the tweet, but they quickly tried to make up for the mistake with some humor (arguably following Wendy’s lead!).

When you tweet before your first cup of McCafé… Nothing comes before coffee. pic.twitter.com/aPJ2ZupS9b — McDonald’s (@McDonaldsCorp) November 24, 2017

But Wendy’s seized the opportunity, making a dig at McDonald’s “broken” ice cream machines.

When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine. https://t.co/esdndK1iFm — Wendy’s (@Wendys) November 24, 2017

Sick burns for followers:

While Wendy’s social media team could think up several burns for its competitors, sometimes they opt to take bait from the followers looking to start trouble. Fortunately, that doesn’t make it any less hilarious.

In fact, their savage replies may be the best part of the Twitter account.

Find new friends. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 3, 2017

Don’t dare ask what you should order at McDonald’s, because they’ll only reply, “Directions to the nearest Wendy’s.”

Directions to the nearest Wendy’s — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 3, 2017

Burger King battle:

While McDonald’s is Wendy’s typical target for shade, it doesn’t discriminate when burning its competition. But a note to fast food companies everywhere: don’t pick a fight with Wendy’s. You will lose.

Burger King learned that the hard way, when it replied to a simple promotional tweet about the chain’s 4 for $4 meal with its own, seemingly better, deal.

The 4 for $4 Meal: a trayful of mouth-filling glory. pic.twitter.com/JjDOFZVXuP — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 20, 2016

5 for $4, because 5 is better than 4. pic.twitter.com/BZe8JFbKjm — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 21, 2016

When someone begged to know what Wendy’s was “firing back,” the chain replied, “edible food.”

When Buzzfeed took a poll asking who won the heated exchange, 82% voted Wendy the Clapback Queen over Burger King the Silent Shade Master.

Digs at BK:

Fans love to bait Wendy’s to diss Burger King, too, something the restaurant accepts every time.

Apparently, when you find yourself ordering food at BK, you should only “learn from your mistake.”

Learn from your mistake — Wendy’s (@Wendys) June 16, 2017

And to anyone who says, “Burger King for the win,” expect to get a reply asking about the chain’s participation trophy.

what’d they win? A participation trophy? — Wendy’s (@Wendys) January 4, 2017

Hardee’s shade and block:

When fast food fans got into a debate about whether Wendy’s or Hardee’s sold a better 4 for $4 meal, they asked the chains to settle the score.

Wendy’s gave a blunt answer and called out the rival burger joint for copying its promotion: “We usually prefer the original to a knock off, but hey, you do you.

Hardee’s didn’t take kindly to the diss and hit reply, writing, “Just because you were first doesn’t mean you’re the best.”

Just because you were first doesn’t mean you’re best. — Hardee’s (@Hardees) April 10, 2017

“Tell us the fourth person to walk on the moon without googling it,” Wendy’s tweeted. After silence from the competition, Wendy’s emerged victorious, writing, “lol They blocked us.”

lol They blocked us. — Wendy’s (@Wendys) April 12, 2017

Carl’s Jr. slam:

When a Twitter user asked, “@Wendys how do you compare to @CarlsJr?,” the latter hit reply before Wendy’s got the chance.

“LOL they don’t,” the burger chain tweeted, seemingly burning Wendy’s, a feat many other restaurants have failed to accomplish.

LOL they don’t — Carl’s Jr. (@CarlsJr) September 13, 2017

But the competition clapped back in a major way,roasting Carl’s Jr. for its less-than-stellar presence on social media.

“Yeah, for one, if we were going to diss another restaurant we’d have more than zero likes and RTs after 13 hours,” it pointed out, burning yet another rival chain.

Yeah, for one, if we were going to diss another restaurant we’d have more than zero likes and RTs after 13 hours. https://t.co/VUDXEHKqEB — Wendy’s (@Wendys) September 13, 2017

In-N-Out Burger blast:

Wendy’s even scorched its West Coast competition, In-N-Out burger, when a follower asked Wendy’s for a recommendation.

“@Wendys I’m at in and out, what should I get?” the baiting follower wrote.

“Out,” the chain savagely replied.

Fans loved the swift, direct diss and praising Wendy’s for another burn well executed.

I DROPPRD MY COOKIE NSNSJD — audrey (@fearthefaII) January 19, 2017

IM CRYING — sherrr (@sheridanleeper8) January 19, 2017

Wingstop rap battle:

Perhaps the wildest fast food Twitter war was an impromptu online rap battle between reigning champ Wendy’s and Wingstop.

The chicken chain shared a rhyme set to Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” after a follower tweeted a photo of GameStop and Wingstop buildings next to each other, adding, “Isn’t this that Migos song?”

Gamestop, Wingstop.

Copped a new game for the ❌?

Saucin’ and tossin’ our wings in a pot, pot.

We got that Original Hot, Hot. https://t.co/Wffggswh7L — Wingstop ? (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

But Wendy’s wasn’t happy about another witty restaurant chain sharing its online air and replied with Kendrick Lamar lyrics: “Sit down, be humble.” And the rap battle was born.

Sit down, be humble. ? — Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

Be there. Done that.



Bring something fresh… not frozen. ? https://t.co/xi81olVFgP — Wingstop ? (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Fresh, never frozen since 69

Trying to cop that mixtape, better get in line

Grabbed a couple wings now you’re trying to fly

But nothing gets ’em dipping like a Frosty and fry

? https://t.co/lv62Mqr2f7 — Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

A frosty and a fry?

Giiiirl bye.



Wingstop flavor bringin’ all the cravers!

They eat us now and save you for later. ✌? https://t.co/Kt3eeeWfUx — Wingstop ? (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Fortunately for fans, things were only heating up in the fast food battle.

Please

They eat us now, they eat us later

Adding up our Wins on a calculator



You’re a laughless clown, or a king that’s throneless

Let me get those wings uuuuhhhhhhh boneless https://t.co/vXdnQXf7UD — Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

Add ’em up, add ’em up.

Ain’t nothin’ like Wingstop ranch in a cup.

Not here to throw shade, just spittin’ some heat.

?/? nah, that’s weak. https://t.co/ebNpd8ibJz — Wingstop ? (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

Wings flying high but it’s time to run

Cuz we’re serving up bars on a warm toasted bun



We keep it spicy with our chicken, our flow, and memes

So it’s nighty night now, brush your teeth, sweet dreams https://t.co/fr0fdJtYeW — Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 2, 2017

You tried it… you really did.

Who’d you borrow those lines from Sid the kid?

It’s closing time and we’re leaving frozen beef behind. ?? https://t.co/LLPlhjvu6w — Wingstop ? (@wingstop) October 2, 2017

But per usual, Wendy’s spit the final bars and earned the win.