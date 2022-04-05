Wendy's Offering Fan-Favorite Burger for Just $1 This Week Only

✖

Filling your stomach won't empty your wallet this week thanks to a week-long deal currently taking place at Wendy's. This week only, the fast-food restaurant chain is offering customers a massive deal on one of their most beloved menu items, allowing guests the chance to place an order for the Dave's Single burger for just $1.

A staple on the Wendy's menu, the Dave's Single features a quarter-pound fresh beef patty that is topped with American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion. All of those ingredients sandwiched between a toasted bun – "just the way Dave intended," according to the menu item's listing. Wendy's also offers a Dave's Double, which features a half-pound of fresh beef (two patties), as well as the Dave's Triple, three patties equaling three-quarters of a pound of fresh, never frozen beef.

Wendy's guests can order the Dave's Single for just $1 now through Sunday, April 10, Thrillist confirmed. According to the outlet, the chain's classic Dave's Single for only $1 with any purchase, meaning fans will need to add another menu item to their order. The deal is being offered alongside the ongoing offer of a Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for just $1. That deal is available from now through Sunday, May 1 and is being offered as part of Wendy's celebration of its virtual reality game, the Wendyverse. The deal is available via in-app and in-restaurant.

Wendy's frequently offers deals on its menu items via the Wendy's app. Throughout February, for example, Wendy's offered a month-long Fry-day deal, giving out select free food with the purchase of a fry order every Friday. The deal came shortly after Wendy's introduced its new Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee. Under that guarantee, Wendy's will replace your fries – no questions asked – if they aren't hot and crispy when you receive them. The Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee is part of the chain's commitment to deliver hot and crispy fries with every single order.

The fast-food restaurant chain recently made waves for reasons other than its deals and delicious fries. In early February, the chain rolled out the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit. Part of a newly launched Hot Honey Duo, marry "the sweet taste of honey with the fiery habanero kick you expect from the Queen of Spice," the new breakfast sandwich marked the chain's first new breakfast menu item in the U.S. in two years. At around the same time, Wendy's announced it would launch breakfast in all Wendy's restaurants across Canada this spring.