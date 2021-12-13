Wendy’s Offering BOGO Deal on Fan-Favorite Menu Item This Week

Wendy’s is helping customers keep a little extra change in their pockets this week. The fan-favorite fast food chain, known for its quick wit online and fresh, never frozen beef, is offering a massive deal on one of its most beloved menu items, the Dave’s Single burger. From Monday, Dec. 13 until Sunday, Dec. 19, Wendy’s is offering a buy one, get one free Dave’s Single deal.

The Dave’s Single features a quarter-pound fresh beef patty that is topped with American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion, all of which is sandwiched between a toasted bun – “just the way Dave intended,” according to the menu item’s listing. Wendy’s also offers a Dave’s Double, which features a half-pound of fresh beef (two patties), as well as the Dave’s Triple, three patties equaling three quarters of a pound of fresh, never frozen beef.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Chew Boom, the BOGO Dave’s Single deal runs from Monday, Dec. 13 until Sunday, Dec. 19 and is available via the Wendy’s app. Customers hoping to score the offer simply need to apply the mobile offer to their mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru. Thrillist notes that the BOGO offer cannot, however, be used on delivery through a third-party app.

The deal on the Dave’s Single burger is just one of several Wendy’s is currently offering. Chew Boom notes that during this same time period, the beloved fast food chain offering a free any size fry with any purchase via the brand’s mobile app. Wendy’s is running additional offers on other menu items, too, with customers able to score a Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for $1 through Dec. 19.The chain is also offering a $0 delivery fee all month. Wendy’s previously offered a BOGO deal on it’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich, with that in-app promotion ending on Sunday, Dec. 12.

The beloved fast food chain made news earlier this fall when it introduced its new Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee. Under that guarantee, Wendy’s will replace your fries – no questions asked – if they aren’t hot and crispy when you receive them. The Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee is part of the chain’s commitment to deliver hot and crispy fries with every single order.

Customers can score a free any size fry with any purchase or a BOGO Dave’s Single at participating locations exclusively via the Wendy’s app. The Wendy’s app, a loyalty program, allows customers earn 10 points for every $1 spent. Those points can then be traded in for menu items. The app also hosts exclusive deals.