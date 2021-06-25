Wendy's Adds Spicy New Item to the Menu, But There's a Catch

✖

Wendy's is adding a little spice to the menu. Amid ongoing efforts from fast food chains to add more vegetarian and vegan-friendly options to the menu, the fan-favorite fast food chain is adding the Spicy Black Bean Burger to its Made to Crave menu, a plant-based burger for those who are craving extra heat this summer. However, only a select handful of people will get to try it, as the new item is currently only being tested in three U.S. cities – Jacksonville, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Set to hit menus in those cities on Monday, June 28, the Spicy Black Bean Burger is dubbed as "a culinary creation that turns the notion of a tasteless, texture-lacking black bean patty on its head" by John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company. The new burger boasts several levels packed with flavor. Nestled between a warm, premium toasted bun, the burger begins with Wendy’s new signature black bean patty, which is seasoned with blend of spices and topped with crunchy chipotle jalapenos for added texture, melted pepper jack cheese, and a spicy chipotle sauce. The burger makes for a dish where "every bite is a sensorial experience bursting with flavor and texture."

The Spicy Black Bean Burger is the newest addition to the chain's Made to Crave menu, a line of premium sandwiches first introduced back in early 2019. That menu already features the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger, Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger, Jalapeno Popper Chicken, and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken. Despite those mouth-watering offerings, Wendy’s felt something was lacking: a plant-based premium sandwich.

"Our Made to Crave menu is a destination for customers seeking bold ingredients and flavor innovation," Carl Loredo, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, said. "With that spirit, we're bringing forward an incredibly tasty Spicy Black Bean Burger to this line-up in three select markets. Consumers are demanding plant-based sandwiches, and we're answering the call in a way that only Wendy's can with a mouthwatering sandwich packed with multiple layers of heat and flavor."

The Spicy Black Bean Burger will be available for purchase via Wendy's drive-thru, Wendy's app, or delivery at Wendy’s locations in Jacksonville, Columbus, and Pittsburgh beginning Monday. It costs $5.79, though fans can score a great deal, as those who order via Wendy's app can pair their Spicy Black Bean Burger with a free medium fry with the in-app offer.