Wendy's Just Brought Back Several Fan-favorite Menu Items

The Wendy's menu is looking a little fuller these days, and that's because the fast food restaurant chain just brought back not one, but four fan-favorite menu items. After first launching in 2020 and after being discontinued the following year, the chain's Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and the complete Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches lineup are officially back on menus at Wendy's locations nationwide.

The roster of discontinued sandwiches returned to menus at the beginning of September, more than a year after they were first dropped, Chew Boom confirmed. Sure to make mouths water, all items in the Pretzel Bacon Pub lineup boasts a signature warm beer cheese sauce, smoky honey mustard, applewood-smoked bacon, fried onions, pickles, a slice of muenster cheese, and an extra soft pretzel bun. The Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger features a quarter-pound of fresh, never-frozen beef and can be ordered as a double with two beef patties and a triple with three beef patties.

Also back on the menu is the line of Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches, which is available n three varieties – Classy, Spicy, and Grilled. Featuring many of the same ingredients as the cheeseburger version, the Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches swap out the beef patty for a juicy, lightly breaded chicken breast. The spicy variety marinates that chicken breast in Wendy's unique, fiery blend of peppers and spices. The Grilled option, meanwhile, features a herb-marinated grilled chicken breast.

The string of returns comes after rumors first surfaced in July that the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and the Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches lineup were set to see a second life at Wendy's. That month, an alleged internal Wendy's email leaked. That email announced that the menu items would be returning. Later shared to Reddit, the memo read, "we are thrilled to bring back the fan favorite Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and Chicken Sandwich, along with Pub Fries." However, the returns had been nothing more than speculation until earlier this month, when the items began popping up on menus once again.

At this time, it seems that fans will have to act fast if they want to get another taste in of the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger or any of the returning Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches. Despite the overwhelming love of the items, they seem to only be returning on a limited-time only basis, meaning Wendy's has plans to pull the items from the menu once again. However, it is unclear just how long they will remain on the menu. The Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and the Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches lineup are available at participating Wendy's locations nationwide for a limited time.