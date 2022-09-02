Wendy's Reveals New Deals for September 2022

September is a month to save for fast food lovers! Fans heading to their local Wendy's will find a string of awesome deals that will help them keep a few extra bucks in their wallets, with the fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain unveiling a string of September 2022 deals targeting everything from fries to breakfast items and even premium sandwiches.

With summer break over and kids and teachers officially heading back to the classroom for a new school year, Wendy's is helping guests start the morning right by saving some cash. From now until Sept. 25, Wendy's guests can enjoy BOGO Sausage, Egg and Cheese OR Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuits, an offer that refreshes weekly, according to Chew Boom. The chain will also be offering a breakfast deal targeting one of its newest menu items: French Toast Sticks. After introducing the item nationwide in August, guests who order a French Toast Sticks breakfast combo or a la carte in the Wendy's app will earn two times the rewards points from now through Sept. 11. The chain's French Toast Sticks come with a side of sweet syrup for dipping.

Wendy's will also be helping customers save big with Biggie Bag Deal. For just the small price of $5, guests can get a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken BLT, or Double Stack with a 4-piece chicken nugget, small fries, and a small drink. The deal, set to last throughout September, can be enjoyed either in-store or at home via delivery. Meanwhile, the chain also has a deal targeting its fan-favorite French fries. Throughout September, Wendy's guests can score a free large order of fries with any $10 purchase made in-app. To score the deal, along with most of the other deals, customers simply need to apply the offer to their mobile order and enjoy a free large fry with any $10 purchase. The deal refreshes weekly, meaning guests can score the offer multiple times throughout the month. The chain is also offering BOGO $1 premium sandwiches when you order in-app.

September will also mark the start of several fall-focused deals, including the return of Wendy's Boo! Books. The coupon books, an annual fall arrival that supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, cost just $1 and will get guests five free frosty treats. Per Wendy's, upon their return, Boo! Books will be available in-restaurant, in-drive-thru, through self-order kiosks and in the Wendy's app or online. Boo Books! Expire Dec. 31 of the year they were purchased, meaning guests who purchase the coupon books have until the end of this year to score their free deals.