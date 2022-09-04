Wendy's E Coli Outbreak Spreads to 6 States, Nearly 100 Sickened

Wendy's is currently facing a troubling issue across the United States, with a reported 97 people already infected as part of an E. coli breakout at Wendy's restaurants. According to CNN, at least six states have reported signs of the outbreak, with the 97 infected appearing in those states.

The outlet adds that no deaths have been reported in connection to the outbreak, but the Centers for Disease Control did reveal that 43 of the 97 have been hospitalized, with ten of those developing hemolytic uremic syndrome. The serious condition can lead to kidney failure.

While the source of the outbreak is unclear, many of those who recently contracted E. coli reported eating burgers or sandwiches with romaine lettuce at a Wendy's restaurant before getting sick, according to the CDC. https://t.co/bGVkqkpuXl — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 2, 2022

"The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses," the CDC's announcement read. "In addition, some people recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli."

No specific food has been indicated as the problem at Wendy's restaurants, though the chain did remove romaine lettuce from sandwiches in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania locations. While Wendy's made this decision back in August, the CDC has not advised people to stay away from the chain and there is no indication that the romaine lettuce sold in-store or used at restaurants sparked the outbreak.

E. coli symptoms include diarrhea, fever over 102 degrees, severe vomiting, and dehydration. If you're experiencing these symptoms, you should seek medical attention. CNN adds that those feeling symptoms should note where they are and what they ate the week before their symptoms appeared, then report to their local health department.

Foodborne illnesses are serious, but they are also extremely common each year. 1 in 6 Americans contracts a foodborne illness each year, typically from a pool of 31 known bacteria and pathogens. Around 3,000 will die annually from these sorts of infections and outbreaks.