Wendy’s Giving out Free Frostys Today Only, But There’s a Catch

Wendy’s is helping guests get a sweet start to their weekend plans by offering them a free sweet treat. The beloved fast-food chain is offering all guests a free Frosty, their signature frozen dairy dessert. But customers will have to act fast, because the free Frosty deal is only available on Friday, Jan. 28.

While the current promotion will allow customers to walk away with the fan-favorite chilled treat for free, it will still require a bit of spending. Customers can score the deal through the Wendy’s app, with Chew Boom reporting that the chain is offering a free medium Frosty with the purchase of a medium Fries. Once the mobile app has been accessed, customers can add the Fry-Day offer to their mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or at the drive-thru to receive their free medium Classic Chocolate Frosty or Vanilla Frosty for free at participating locations on Friday, Jan. 28. This is the latest free food offer from Wendy’s in 2022, with the chain having already ran a string of deals from December 2021 into the new year.

The Wendy’s Frosty has been a staple on the fast-food chain’s menu for decades, being among the original items on the menu upon the chain’s opening in 1969. The Frosty got its start that same decade when Dave Thomas, the founder of Wendy’s, began his search for a frozen dairy treat to put on the menu, Fred Kappus, CEO of Kappus Company, told The Square Deal Blog upon the treat’s 50th anniversary. As the search for that sweet treat began, Wendy’s found its answer in a race track in Cleveland that sold ice cream with a “SECRET FORMULA, FROSTED MALTED,” inspiring the Frosty. As soon as the Frosty debuted on menus, it became an instant hit, and has remained a fan-favorite item ever since.

Over the years, the Frosty has undergone a few transformations, though the Classic Chocolate Frosty or Vanilla Frosty have remained mainstays. Earlier this month, Wendy’s began test trials of a new iteration of the chilled dessert – Frosty Sundaes. Currently testing at Wendy’s locations in Columbus, the three test sundaes include the Marshmallow Charms Frosty Sundae, Classic Strawberry Frosty Sundae, and the Chocolate Lovers Frosty Sundae, each offering an explosion of sweet flavor. It remains to be seen if the three new Frosty Sundaes will eventually debut nationwide, something that is dependent upon their popularity in the test market.