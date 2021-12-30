Wendy’s Giving out Fan-Favorite Menu Item for Free Into the New Year

Wendy’s is ringing in 2022 on a high note. The beloved fast-food chain is continuing its string of end-of-the-year deals in the final week of 2021 by offering customers yet another bargain: free chicken nuggets. This week only, Wendy’s customers will be able to score an order of the chain’s famed chicken nuggets at no additional cost at all.

To score the deal on the chicken nuggets, customers simply need to have the Wendy’s app. The Wendy’s app allows customers to browse the menu and place orders, and with each $1 spent, customers earn 10 points. Those points can then be used to score free food in the Rewards Store. The app also boasts exclusive in-app discounts and freebies. To land an order of free chicken nuggets, customers just need to apply the mobile offer to their mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or at the drive-thru. The chicken nugget deal is available from Monday, Dec. 17 until Sunday, Jan. 2.

Wendy’s chicken nuggets are made with 100% white meat chicken that is “breaded to crispy perfection.” They’re so popular that, according to the chain, “they’re trending in our restaurants and Twitter feed alike.” The chain also offers a spicier version of the nuggets, Spicy Chicken Nuggets, which are marinated in the chain’s unique, fiery blend of peppers and spices. It does not appear that the Spicy Chicken Nuggets are part of this week’s deal, however. Both versions of the chicken nuggets are served with the customer’s choice of dipping sauce – Buttermilk Ranch, BBQ, Sweet & Sour, Honey Mustard, or Ghost Pepper Ranch.

Wendy’s has even more free food to offer! During the same time period, customers will be able to score a free order of Baconator Fries. First making their debut to the Wendy’s menu in June of 2015 as a follow-up to Wendy’s Baconator Cheeseburger, the Baconator Fries feature the chain’s “natural-cut, skin-on, sea-salted fries topped with warm, creamy cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, and crispy Applewood smoked bacon.” They have quickly cemented their place as a fan favorite menu item. Just like the deal on chicken nuggets, customers can score a free order of Baconator Fries through the Wendy’s app. It is important to note, however, that the two offers cannot be combined and can only be used once during the promotion period.